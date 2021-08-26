Drone policy 'historic', want to create drone ecosystem in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday called the Drone Policy historic. He said that the government is trying to create a drone ecosystem in India, while eliminating all unnecessary operational and entry barriers.

Over 200 startups are part of the drone ecosystem in India. We want to make India a Drone hub by 2030, Scindia said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, meanwhile, has eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fees charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

The Drone Rules, 2021 , were issued on Wednesday. They supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12 this year. The fee, according to the new rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone.

For example, the fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced for Rs 3,000 for a large drone to Rs 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years. The rules have also abolished the requirement of various approvals, including certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation and student remote pilot licence.