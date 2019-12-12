Double-digit growth returns as India air passenger traffic grows 11.2% on year

Air passenger traffic in India posted a double-digit growth for the first time in 2019 as 12.9 million passengers flew in the month of November registering a growth of 11.2 percent on year.

This is the first time that air traffic in India registered a double-digit growth after a period of 11 months. India’s air passenger traffic had grown 12.9 percent on year in December 2018. The current year started with deep financial troubles for the country’s largest international and second-largest domestic airline Jet Airways, leading to its grounding on April 17. As a result, the air traffic growth witnessed a steep decline, being in low single-digit figures and even falling by 4.5 percent on year in April.

Air passenger traffic in the country grew at 3.4 percent on year in October, 1.2 percent in September, 3.9 percent in August, 3 percent in July, 6 percent in June, 2.8 percent in May, 0.14 percent in March, 5.6 percent in February and 9 percent in January.

In terms of passenger load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation, IndiGo’s PLF expanded to 91.4 percent in November in comparison to 85.1 percent in October. Its market share also improved slightly to 47.5 percent as compared to 47.4 percent in November.

SpiceJet also flew with more passengers as its PLF rose to 92.8 percent from 90 percent in October. Its market share showed a slight dip to 16.1 percent from 16.3 percent in October.

GoAir witnessed a rise in PLF at 92.7 percent in November from 83.1 percent in October. Like SpiceJet, it also saw a slight fall in its market share at 11 percent from 11.2 percent earlier.

Air India capacity utilisation improves

For Air India, capacity utilisation improved to 83 percent in November from 76 percent earlier but its market share shrunk to 12.1 percent from 12.6 percent earlier.

Airlines from the umbrella of Tata Sons, Vistara and AirAsia India, saw an improvement in market share to 5.9 percent from 5.4 percent for the former and to 6.8 percent from 6.5 percent for the latter.

GoAir remained the most punctual airline for the fourteenth month in a row by being on-time on 67.6 percent of occasions. GoAir was followed by Vistara with a punctuality rate of 67.4 percent.