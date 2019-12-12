Double-digit growth returns as India air passenger traffic grows 11.2% on year
Updated : December 12, 2019 05:20 PM IST
GoAir remained the most punctual airline for the fourteenth month in a row by being on-time on 67.6 percent of occasions.
IndiGo’s PLF expanded to 91.4 percent in November in comparison to 85.1 percent in October.
