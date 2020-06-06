Donald Trump says Warren Buffett made a mistake by selling airline stocks
Updated : June 06, 2020 04:58 PM IST
At Berkshire’s May 2 annual meeting, Buffett said his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate had in April sold its roughly $6 billion of stock in American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc (Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc.
Trump made his assessment at the White House, shortly after the U.S. Labor Department reported an unexpected surge in May jobs, and five weeks after Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold its airline stakes.