The aviation ministry has clarified that the Delhi international airport will remain functional and all domestic flights will continue to operate from the airport as scheduled.

This clarification comes as a big relief to passengers and airlines as Delhi airport is the largest aviation hub in the country.

"Domestic flights to and from IGIA Delhi shall continue to operate and the airport shall remain functional," the aviation ministry spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

In the evening of March 22, the Delhi government declared a lockdown in the union territory until March 31 and said that all incoming domestic and international flights to Delhi from 6 am of March 23 until midnight of March 31 stand suspended in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The announcement caused major uproar and confusion among passengers in transit and those who are scheduled to undertake essential journey amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi has also sealed its borders with all the bordering states and will be restricted to movement of essential supplies only.

The measures are part of the lockdown steps that the Delhi government has undertaken in its bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

While India has banned entry of any international flight for a period of one week until March 29, domestic flights have so far not been suspended. However, senior government officials on Sunday told CNBC-TV18 that domestic flights can also be suspended if needed.

The Delhi government on Sunday banned all public transport services, including private buses, taxis, auto rickshaw, rickshaw, e-rickshaw until March 31. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will operate at 25 percent capacity for essential service providers.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that more than five people should not stand in a group and all shops and offices will be shut.

However, shops dealing in food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat, fish, milk plants, general kirana stores, takeways and home deliveries, chemists and pharmacies will remain open.

Petrol pump, oil agencies, animal fodder shops, government pay and accounts office, print and electronic media, all law enforcement offices, police, health Infrastructure, fire department, prison department, ration shops, electricity offices, water-related offices, municipal services will also remain open.