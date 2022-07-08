Domestic fares start at Rs 1499 in Go First's ongoing 'Monsoon Sale'

Wadia Group-owned budget carrier Go First on July 8 announced its ‘Monsoons Sale,' under which domestic flight tickets can be booked, starting at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,499.

"Presenting the Go First Monsoon Sale, irresistible fares to make your next getaway a memorable one. Experience the best of domestic travel with special fares as low as Rs 1,499," the airline said.

The sale is on between July 7-10, for a travel period between July 26, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Mumbai-based Go First said.

