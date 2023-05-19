As per the data, Indigo airline, maintained its dominant position in the market with a sizeable market share of 57.5 percent. Tata Group, with its various airline ventures, emerged as a significant player, accumulating a cumulative market share of 24.9 percent.

Domestic airlines in India experienced a significant growth in passenger numbers during the period of January to April 2023. According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), t he total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines reached 503.93 lakhs, reflecting a substantial increase from the 352.70 lakhs recorded during the same period last year.

The data revealed an annual growth rate of 42.88 percent, highlighting the strong recovery and increasing demand for air travel in the country. Furthermore, the month of April witnessed 22.20 percent growth compared to the previous month. The number of passengers carried in April 2023 reached 128.88 lakhs from 105.47 lakhs in 2022.

As per the data, Indigo airline, maintained its dominant position in the market with a sizeable market share of 57.5 percent in April 2023. Vistara secured the second-largest market share at 8.7 percent, closely followed by Air India at 8.6 percent and Air Asia at 7.6 percent. GoFirst accounted for 6.4 percent of the market share, while SpiceJet held 5.8 percent.