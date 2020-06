The Narendra Modi government has allowed domestic airlines to operate with 45 percent capacity. Earlier, airlines were allowed to operate with only one-third of capacity when flights resumed on May 25.

The decision has been taken after a review of the current status of domestic scheduled operations as compared to the demand for air travel, the ministry of Civil Aviation has noted in its circular.

"We are working on the schedule specific to different Airports in the country and soon we should be able to provide more connectivity to our citizens," a senior government official said, confirming the increase in allowed capacity.

However, it is important to note that while the government had allowed airlines to operate with one-third capacity, most airlines were operating at less than 25 percent capacity, including the largest carrier IndiGo.

Domestic flights resumed after a two-month suspension due to a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the Union Minister of civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government will think about commencing international flights once domestic capacity reaches 50-55 percent capacity.

"Once our domestic traffic reaches 50-55 percent, let's say when we reach daily traffic levels of 150,000-160,000, we can start thinking about international flights," union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said.

Today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation also said that while international scheduled commercial passenger flights will remain suspended until July 15, the government may look at opening up some routes on a case to case basis.