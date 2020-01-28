Domestic airlines, foreign carriers interested in Air India: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The civil aviation sector in India woke up to a busy Monday morning on January 27 as the union government invited preliminary bids to sell 100 percent stake in the flag carrier Air India, the largest international player among Indian carriers.

The government has also invited preliminary bids for 100 percent stake in Air India Express and Air India's entire 50 percent stake in ground handling company AISATS.

This is the second attempt at divestment of Air India. In 2018, the government had invited bids for 76 percent stake in Air India but got no takers in the preliminary round itself.

The government is hopeful of different results in this round with the airline being offered with a reduced debt burden and relaxations provided in net worth criteria from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore and lock-in period brought down to one year from three years earlier.

While the official enquiry window has opened from today, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction that domestic airlines, overseas carriers and private entities have expressed informal interest in buying Air India.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. How is this divestment exercise different from 2018? How can you be sure that it won't meet the challenges which were witnessed in 2018?

These are not questions which can be asked in a simplified form. The environment at that point of time, the context at that point of time, the very fact that you were not willing to sell 100 percent, you wanted to keep a foothold and the global environment (was different). The Indian civil aviation market today is looking good, the external environment is looking good.

Any privatisation programme of this magnitude obviously has challenges. I will not deny that there are no challenges but I think anyone going through that 212-page document and who has followed this closely including the efforts that have been made as part of the outreach...the roadshows are only one aspect of it wherein a structured manner you organise meetings in places like London, Singapore and other places. This has been an ongoing process since the last attempt. There are serious bidders both within the country and outside who have been studying this and clearly because it is a first-rate asset there is interest. But even when it is a first-rate asset you have to do due diligence and market it and that's what we have hopefully got the combination right and I am very confident.

Q. Are the employees' unions with the government in privatisation of Air India?

Any employee in any organisation would clearly want continuity and predictability. To that extent, when you are going for a privatisation programme when you don't know who the next employer will be, it brings an element of uncertainty. I think we have had very useful interactions with the employee unions. I have had extended meetings going on for a considerable period of time. We have narrowed down the issues on which they have anxiety. We have set up a mechanism where some of those issues will be gone into even greater detail. The government has made it clear to the employees that they have clearly nothing to worry about for a variety of reasons.

Anyone acquiring that asset needs the manpower, the pilots, the engineers, the trained personnel to continue to run the airline in the short to medium term. Air India is not an employer which has surplus staff. Anyone acquiring the airline would want to run it. The issue comes in what are the terms and conditions on which the next employer want to engage. All the arrears which are due to them, we are committed to paying those as part of the Dharamadhikari committee recommendations.

There is an issue of medical cover. We are committed to finding a way out. We are currently engaged in the process of working out those modalities on whether we get them a CGHS cover or something. These are not pensionable jobs. The issue will then come down to entitlements. As far as entitlements are concerned, that is something between employer and employees. The entitlements that they have currently they say are as per established industry practice..whether the next employer wants to do it (or not)...it is not something on which immediately there is a problem. There hasn't been recruitment in Air India since a very long time and a large percentage of the workforce is set to retire in a few years' time. I don't think it is an insurmountable problem. We will continue holding meetings (with unions). Our job is to build in as many safeguards as possible for the employees and equally not make it any difficult for the new owner

Q. Have you received any queries about the airline from potential investors?

I have been receiving inquiries for a long time. I have been telling people to wait for the process to happen and yes the timelines were read out by the secretary and we will adhere to that.

Q. Have airlines shown informal interest in buying Air India?

Domestic airlines, overseas airlines. Also, private entities who want to form a consortium with those who have funds.

Q. What is the expected timeline for the closing of this transaction?

These (EOI) process will be completed by March 31 and soon thereafter.

Q. There have been some members of your party who have opposed the privatisation of Air India. Your comments?