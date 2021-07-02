Domestic airlines carry over 2.6 lakh passengers on June 30

Domestic carriers ferried over 2.6 lakh passengers were across India on June 30. Latest data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation revealed that 2,562 flight movements took place on June 30. The number is a steep rise from the 900-flights that operated at the start of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, during April-May.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Domestic aviation operations continue with all Covid Protocols in place. On 30 June 2021 1,31,115 passengers on 1,283 flights. Total flight movements: 2,562. Total passengers: 2,61,753"

Domestic aviation operations continue with all Covid Protocols in place. On 30 June 20211,31,115 passengers on 1,283 flights.Total flight movements: 2,562Total passengers: 2,61,753 pic.twitter.com/rERVCaga5n— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 1, 2021

The increase in flights and passengers is a welcome relief for domestic airlines who can breathe in the short-term. Most domestic airlines, however, expect full recovery in domestic traffic to happen after the second half of 2022. Although short-term uncertainty will remain until a more significant percentage of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, safeguarding against future lockdowns and restrictions on travel.

The uptick in the domestic aviation market will be welcome news to Jet Airways , which is likely to restart operations after a gap of two years.

The rise in air traffic also comes after the central government slashed maximum occupancy rate in flights from 80 percent to 50 percent while increasing airfare charges to marginally compensate for the loss.

However, the government is still waiting to increase the limit, as it keeps a close eye on the number of daily passengers as well as the overall vaccination rate in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic passengers at Delhi international airport has increased by more than three times between mid-May and June-end, its operator DIAL said on July 1.

In June, most of those who flew were in 'visiting family and friends' category (48 per cent), which was followed by 'vacation' (25 per cent) and 'business travellers' (19 per cent), it said in a statement.

However, in June 2019, around 44 percent flyers were vacationers, while 41 per cent were of 'visiting family and friends' category, the DIAL added. "Delhi airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021," said the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Similarly, the number of international travellers grew from around 4,500 per day in mid of May to nearly 7,500 per day in June-end, it noted.