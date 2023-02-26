The total number of flight movements, including departures and arrivals, was recorded at 6028 an increase of 29 flights compared to Thursday. This resulted in almost a million passengers taking to the skies (909,392 to be precise) in a single day and this was an increase of around 10,000 people from the day before.
In a positive sign for the aviation industry, domestic air traffic in India hit a new high for the second day running on Friday, February 26. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 455,605 passengers took domestic flights versus 448,921 a day before. For this 3,017 flights took to the skies which was also an increase of 18 flights from the previous day.
More interestingly, the total number of flight movements, including departures and arrivals, was recorded at 6028 an increase of 29 flights compared to Thursday. This resulted in almost a million passengers taking to the skies (909,392 to be precise) in a single day and this was an increase of around 10,000 people from the day before, which had itself been a significant increase from the numbers seen just a few months ago when the pandemic was at its peak.
The surge in domestic air travel can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased confidence among travellers due to the availability of vaccines, the easing of travel restrictions by various state governments, and the resumption of business activities across the country.
Leading airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have been adding more flights to their schedules to cater to the growing demand.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Feb 26, 2023 4:27 PM IST
