Domestic air travel bounces back: Traffic reaches new post-pandemic peak

In a positive sign for the aviation industry, domestic air traffic in India hit a new post-Covid high on Thursday, 25 February. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 4,48,921 passengers were flown by domestic carriers in 2,999 flights on that day alone.

The total number of flight movements, including departures and arrivals, was recorded at 5,999, while the total number of passengers reached 896,932. This is a significant increase from the numbers seen just a few months ago when the pandemic was at its peak.

The surge in domestic air travel can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased confidence among travelers due to the availability of vaccines, easing of travel restrictions by various state governments, and the resumption of business activities across the country.

Leading airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have been adding more flights to their schedules to cater to the growing demand.