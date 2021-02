India’s domestic air traffic has almost reached pre-COVID-19 levels, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday (February 20).

2,90,518 passengers on 2,360 flights on 19 Feb is within touching distance of Pre-COVID numbers & marks revival of the domestic sector. From transporting essential & medical supplies, to movement of vaccines, civil aviation sector plays a key role in efforts against COVID19. pic.twitter.com/M0EoMtzAsB — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 20, 2021

Earlier, on Thursday, during a meeting of the ministry’s consultative committee, Puri had said that domestic air traffic had reached about 3 lakh passengers daily.

In another tweet, the minister had written that on February 18, over 2.81 lakh passengers flew on 2,338 flights across India, with the total footfall at airports being almost 5.7 lakh.

The pandemic-induced lockdown last year hit the aviation industry hard. The country’s domestic passenger traffic slipped to a seven-year low due to a complete halt in air travel for two months during the lockdown last year.

We are reaching out to our citizens across the world. Nearly 5.8 million stranded & distressed citizens facilitated through Vande Bharat Mission since 6 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/dsmyIn1jpH — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 19, 2021

Stating that the domestic air traffic will increase further in summer, Puri said that the government will remove the fare bands that it had introduced last year on May 25 when commercial passenger flights resumed operations with limited capacity. The government had introduced seven fare bands, specifying a lower and higher limit for ticket prices. These bands were meant to ensure that airlines did not sell cheap tickets in a market where competition was cut-throat, and also to prevent them from pricing tickets unusually high due to limited availability.

October onwards, month-on-month, the number of air passengers increased. In January 2021, domestic air traffic continued to improve sequentially. At present, airlines are allowed to operate up to 80 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 passenger capacity.