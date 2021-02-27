Domestic air traffic may be back to full pre-COVID-19 level by summer: Puri Updated : February 27, 2021 01:46 PM IST The domestic air traffic is expected to be back to the full pre-COVID-19 level by the summer schedule with the traffic seeing a sharp recovery from the July quarter onwards. government is not averse to tweaking the system to make India a centre for aircraft leasing for both domestic and international markets. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply