According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation website, domestic air traffic has hit a new high and exceeded the pre-covid level. As of 11 December 2022, domestic traffic has hit 4.27 lakh passengers.

Regarding passenger load traffic, all airlines except the newest entrant Akasa Air, have the passenger load traffic of over 90 percent.

Company Load Factor Air India 96.6% IndiGo 90.7% SpiceJet 95.2% Vistara 93.73% (as of 10, December) Go First 95.4% Air Asia India 92.5% Akasa Air 89.4%

Owing to the increase in air traffic aviation stocks have been rising. Shares of Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline have climbed over 15 percent in one month while today they are trading at Rs 2,054, up 3.14 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Shares of SpiceJet are up over 2 percent in one month and are trading at Rs 39.85, up 2.57 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The fall in crude prices has also helped airline companies. Brent crude futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) fell 10.4 percent last week, closing at $76.6 a barrel. The MCX crude oil futures (continuous contract) closed the week at Rs 5,876 per barrel, down 10.3 percent. Last week Brent crude oil fell below $80 for the first time since January.

Data from October shows that India’s domestic air passenger traffic went up 27 percent to 114.07 Lakh passengers in October. According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation the number was nearly 10 percent up from the domestic air traffic numbers in September which stood at 105.55 lakh passengers.

According to the civil aviation regulator, domestic airlines carried 988.31 lakh passengers during January-October 2022, up from 620.96 lakh during the corresponding period last year.

However, air traffic was still less than what it was prior to COVID-19. In October 2019, 123.16 lakh passengers were transported by domestic airlines.