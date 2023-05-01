Domestic air traffic hits new high on April 30, surpasses pre-COVID average

SpiceJet operated a repatriation flight as per Operation Kaveri on April 30. It evacuated 184 Indian nationals from Jeddah to Kochi.

Domestic air traffic has hit a new high on April 30, surpassing pre-COVID average, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation. While 4,56,082 passengers flew by domestic carriers in 2,978 flights, there were total 5,947 flight movements, the official Twitter account of Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The total passenger number stood at 9,13,336, it said.

'Operation Kaveri' was launched a week back to evacuate Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan. On Sunday, 229 Indians arrived in Bengaluru while 365 people reached Delhi the day before. Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Meanwhile, the domestic airline traffic in March 2023 stood 21.4 percent up year-on-year at approximately 1.3 crore. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2023 were 375.04 lakh as opposed to 247.23 lakhs during the same period last year thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 percent and monthly growth of 21.41 percent.

Furthermore, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for March was seen at 0.28 percent, the DGCA report earlier revealed.