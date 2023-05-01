Domestic air traffic hits new high on April 30, surpasses pre-COVID average

1 Min(s) Read
SpiceJet operated a repatriation flight as per Operation Kaveri on April 30. It evacuated 184 Indian nationals from Jeddah to Kochi.
Domestic air traffic has hit a new high on April 30, surpassing pre-COVID average, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation. While 4,56,082 passengers flew by domestic carriers in 2,978 flights, there were total 5,947 flight movements, the official Twitter account of Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
The total passenger number stood at 9,13,336, it said.