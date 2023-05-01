English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsDomestic air traffic hits new high on April 30, surpasses pre COVID average

Domestic air traffic hits new high on April 30, surpasses pre-COVID average

Domestic air traffic hits new high on April 30, surpasses pre-COVID average
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand   | Anshul  May 1, 2023 1:19:51 PM IST (Updated)

SpiceJet operated a repatriation flight as per Operation Kaveri on April 30. It evacuated 184 Indian nationals from Jeddah to Kochi.

Domestic air traffic has hit a new high on April 30, surpassing pre-COVID average, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation. While 4,56,082 passengers flew by domestic carriers in 2,978 flights, there were total 5,947 flight movements, the official Twitter account of Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The total passenger number stood at 9,13,336, it said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X