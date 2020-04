Domestic air traffic has fallen by 33.06 percent on year in March 2020 to 77.62 lakh passengers, data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed. Domestic air traffic stood at 1.16 crore passengers.

"The passenger load factor in the month of March 2020 has shown sharp decline due to suspension of air operations because of COVID-19 outbreak," DGCA has noted. It is important to note that domestic passenger flights got suspended on March 25 and are yet to resume.

The passenger load factor or capacity utilisation fell for all airlines in the month of March. SpiceJet's passenger load factor for March was at 83.7 percent as compared to 93 percent in February and that of IndiGo was at 73.4 percent in March as compared to 88.3 percent in February.

GoAir also saw a steep decline at 78.9 percent as compared to 90.5 percent in February, Air India's capacity utilisation was at 63.2 percent as compared to 81.9 percent in February and its full-service competitor Vistara was at 66.4 percent in March as compared to 88 percent in February.

As far as market share is concerned, IndiGo maintained the leadership at 48.9 percent, followed by SpiceJet at 16 percent, Air India at 10.8 percent, GoAir at 9.9 percent, AirAsia India at 7.6 percent and Vistara at 5.9 percent.

AirAsia India emerged as the most punctual airline with on-time performance of 83.4 percent, followed by IndiGo at 81.6 percent, GoAir at 78.6 percent and Air India remained the least punctual with an on-time performance of 51 percent.

The on-time performance is calculated at four metro airports of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.