The average number of daily fliers dip sharply amid the rising coronavirus cases. The weekly average daily domestic flight passengers stood at 1,93,000 for the week ending 17 April, compared with 2,32,000 in the week ending April 10, according to a report by ICICI Securities released on Monday.

The average number of departures declined sharply to 2,130 (in the week ending on April 17) from 2,300 ( in the week ending on April 10). The number of fliers per departure declined to 90 from 101 in the respective weeks, the report said.

The daily fliers saw a sharp dip in the last three days of the week ending April 17 as total traffic reported on 15, 16 and 17 April stood at 1,76,000, 1,75,000 and 1,82,000 respectively.

The rising covid cases and increasing lockdown restriction from various states will remain an overhang on air traffic, the report mentioned.