aviation News

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 116 lakh in November, DGCA says

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 8:12:28 PM IST (Published)

Air India's market share in November touched 9.1 percent, followed by AirAsia India (7.6 percent), Go First and SpiceJet (both at 7.5 percent).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the air traffic data, submitted by various domestic airlines from January to November 2022.

According to the report, passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2022 were over 1105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 52.19 percent and monthly growth of 11.06 percent.
In November 2021, the air passenger traffic stood at 105.16 lakh.
The data showed that domestic carriers carried 116.79 lakh passengers in November, higher than 114.07 lakh recorded in October.
Also Read: Nearly 1.15 crore Indians experienced air travel through UDAN scheme since 2016: Scindia
After being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path and in recent days, daily domestic air traffic on average is more than four lakh.
In November, no-frills carrier IndiGo carried more than half (55.7 percent) of the total domestic traffic at 65.01 lakh passengers, followed by Vistara at 9.3 percent. The latter carried 10.87 lakh passengers.
Air India's market share in November touched 9.1 percent, followed by AirAsia India (7.6 percent), Go First and SpiceJet (both at 7.5 percent).
Also Read: Air India pilots write to Tata Sons Chairman alleging unfair pay and 'victimisation'
Air India along with Vistara and AirAsia, which are now part of the same group, flew a total of 30.35 lakh passengers in November with a combined market share of 26 percent, as per the data.
Budget carrier SpiceJet recorded the highest load factor at 92 percent in November while IndiGo regained back the top position in on-time performance with an average 92 percent of its flights departing or arriving on time from four key airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, according to data.
In a statement, IndiGo President and Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said that despite numerous challenges, the team has devised and successfully executed its plan to ensure the passenger experience, consistency and operational efficiency that IndiGo is renowned for.
Also Read: IndiGo launches 21 additional flights for winter schedule
(With PTI inputs)
