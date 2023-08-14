July aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic up 24.86% year on year, 3.3% fall from June

July aviation data: Indigo July market share stood at 63.4 percent, while Tata Group's combined market share came in at 25.8 percent.

India's domestic air traffic in July rose 24.68 percent year-on-year (YoY), while it dropped 3.3 percent month-on-month. Domestic traffic stood at 1.21 crore, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

Indigo July market share stood at 63.4 percent, while Tata Group's combined market share came in at 25.8 percent. Air India's July market share was reported at 9.9 percent, while Vistara and AirAsia reported the same at 8.4 percent and 7.5 percent respectively.

Akasa overtook SpiceJet for a second month in a row with a market share of 5.2 percent. SpiceJet's market share was reported at 4.2 percent.

