Domestic air passenger traffic falls 63% in May versus April

The aviation industry has taken a big hit because the COVID second wave and official data now released shows that passenger traffic dropped 63 percent in May compared to April.

The domestic air passenger traffic for the month of May for India was at 21.15 lakh passengers. This is 63 percent lower than what it was in the month of April, with 57 lakh passengers.

As far as the passenger load factor or capacity utilisation is concerned, it was down for all airlines precisely because of the direct impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

Air India saw the lowest PLF at 40.9 percent, followed by Vistara, AirAsia India. SpiceJet at 64 percent was the highest followed by GoAir.

PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR Airline May '21 Apr '21 SpiceJet 64% 70.80% GoAir 63.30% 65.70% IndiGo 51.20% 58.70%

