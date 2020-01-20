Domestic air passenger growth slows to 3.7% in 2019; IndiGo beats GoAir in punctuality
Updated : January 20, 2020 10:29 PM IST
IndiGo’s PLF fell to 90.1 percent in December in comparison to 91.4 percent in November.
SpiceJet’s PLF fell to 92.7 percent in December from 92.8 percent in the preceding month.
GoAir witnessed a fall in PLF at 89.7 percent in December from 92.7 percent in November.
