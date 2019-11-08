Divestment a viable alternative for survival, Air India CMD tells employees

The divestment of national carrier Air India is perhaps a viable alternative for its survival, chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said in a letter to the employees.

Divestment would be the way forward as the airline is struggling with financial, operational challenges, debt service liabilities and legacy issues, Lohani explained.

"The position gets compounded due to legacy issues and the constraining environment that being a PSU, we are forced to live with. Being an airline, we function in a highly competitive environment, an environment in which our competitors are not constrained by the procedures, restrictions and oversight that we at Air India face placing us at a handicap both financially as well as operationally. You would appreciate that the above scenario constrains our sustainable survival with divestment perhaps emerging as a viable alternative," Lohani said.

A change in ownership will result in changes in work culture and management but Lohani assured the employees that the government and the company will take necessary steps to protect the genuine interests of its employees.

"It is but natural that many of you would be concerned about the future in the light of the disinvestment scenario as any change in ownership brings about changes in the work culture and environment. Kindly rest assured that the management fully shares your concerns and is taking necessary steps to protect the genuine interests of all Air Indians," Lohani said in a letter dated November 7.

Lohani's letter comes a day after all unions of Air India met and formed a plan to oppose privatisation of Air India and expressed dissatisfaction with the government for keeping the employees and unions in the dark about the process of privatisation.

They also stated that at the last meeting with the CMD of Air India, there was no clarity on most issues including payment of arrears, provident fund, gratuity, pension, promotion policies, etc.

The unions also decided to take legal counsel on the matter and a press conference is also being planned at a later stage to further reiterate their opposition to the process. They also decided to write to the management of Air India, the civil aviation ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

A group of ministers led by union home minister Amit Shah is leading the government's second attempt at divestment of Air India.

While the government planned a joint venture with a private party last year, this year, it is expected that the government may divest up to 100 percent stake in the debt-ridden carrier, hence making the deal a lucrative one for the buyer.