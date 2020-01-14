Direct flight between Ahmedabad and Singapore from February 1

Singapore Airlines will commence a direct flight between Ahmedabad and Singapore on February 1, 2020, and will operate an Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the route. The airline will operate the wide-body aircraft six times a week now and will make it a daily flight from March 29, subject to regulatory approvals.

As of now, there are no direct flights between Ahmedabad and Singapore. Thai AirAsia, Vistara, Air India, IndiGo and GoAir, among others, provide one-stop connectivity between Ahmedabad and Singapore. While Singapore Airlines will cover the distance in 5 hours and 40 minutes, others take longer depending on the layover time with travel period of over nine hours at least.

As far as fares are concerned, a quick look on travel websites and the airline’s website shows that a one-way travel on February 4 will cost Rs 53,218 on Singapore Airlines economy while all other airlines are offering fares starting around Rs 10,000 with one-stop connectivity.

The aircraft will have 40 seats in a 'business-class' cabin in a 1-2-1 arrangement, while the 'economy-class' cabin will have 263 seats arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration.

The A350-900 medium-haul aircraft will also offer Thales AVANT in-flight entertainment system — a first in the airline’s fleet. This has been designed with a new user interface that offers a more intuitive experience and enhanced navigation options.

“It will be the first international airline to bring this aircraft type to Ahmedabad. Customers who would like to experience the new cabin products on the ground can also visit the product showcase at Ahmedabad One Mall from 31 January to 2 February 2020,” the airline said in a statement.

“The aircraft’s new regional cabin products combined with our award-winning inflight service will provide travellers from Gujarat enhanced comfort and unparalleled travel experience,” said David Lim, General Manager India, Singapore Airlines.