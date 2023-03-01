Digiyatra to be enabled at all gates of T2 & T3 at Delhi airport by march end

Delhi International Airport was the first airport in the country to launch DigiYatra in December 2022. DigiYatra is currently available at Delhi, Varanasi & Bengaluru airports.

From March end onwards your pre-flight experience is likely to get better as Delhi Airport will enable all entry and boarding gates of Terminal 2 and 3 with DigiYatra.

DIAL is currently working on a tight deadline of enabling DigiYatra by March end which will give passengers a swift check-in experience and an escape from long queues.

DIAL is also setting up DigiYatra-enabled entry gates at Terminal 1 which is likely to become operational from April 2023. Overall, around 40 percent of daily domestic travellers will be able to get a fast entry into the terminal, security check area, and boarding gates.

There is an increase in DigiYatra users, currently, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra at T3.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said, "We are encouraged to see the gradual growth in passenger numbers using DigiYatra. Currently, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra every day, we aim to ensure that more and more passengers are using it."

Passengers are likely to save around 15-25 minutes from entry checks to security checks during peak hours.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, over 1.6 Lakh passengers have used Digi Yatra between December 1, 2022 and February 14, 2023.

DigiYatra is currently available at Delhi, Varanasi & Bengaluru airports. By March it is expected that DigiYatra will be enabled at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad airports.