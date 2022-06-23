Did you know — the big VT sign on every Indian aircraft is a british legacy

Have you ever noticed a VT sign while travelling on an airplane and wondered what it means? The code, which is generally seen just before the rear exit door and above the windows, is a legacy of the British Raj.

The prefix 'VT' stands for ‘Victorian Territory and Viceroy Territory’, which is the nationality code that each aircraft registered in India is required to carry.

As per global rules set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), each aircraft has to be registered in a country, where it is allotted a registration number. The registration of the aircraft is required to appear in its Certificate of Registration and an aircraft can only have one registration in one jurisdiction. In simple words, the call sign or the registration code is for the identification of the aircraft.

The registration number has two letters as the country code, followed by three letters of owners or the carriers choice. For example, on Indigo flights the registration VT is followed by IDV thus making the code - VT-IDV. For Jet Airways, it is VT-JMV.

A British legacy

Britain set the prefix 'VT' for India before the partition in 1929. The British set the code for all the colonies starting with V. However, countries like China, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka have changed their codes later.

While in India, the prefix has remained on the aircraft even after 93 years, which offends right to dignity of citizens.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to Centre Government to change the call sign ‘VT’.

The plea stated that, even after 75 years of Independence, VT, which is a sign of slavery, still exists. The petitioner, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said that the registration number of Indian aircraft is a reflection of colonial rule. India is a sovereign country hence cannot be a territory of the Viceroy.

He further stated in the plea that in 2004, the aviation ministry approached the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to change the code but no decision has been taken so far.

In a similar instance in August 2021, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea filed by Vijaypat Singhania, former chairman emeritus of Raymond Group and a registered pilot, along with Pune-based businessman Vijay Sethi, who sought to change the country code of aircraft registered in India.

However, in December 2021, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Vijay Kumar Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the call sign 'VT' was assigned to India during the International Radiotelegraph Convention of Washington, 1927 signed in Washington on November 25.

It does not mean "Viceroy Territory" and call signs that are closer to India or Bharat such as I, IN, B, BH, BM, or HT are already assigned to other countries, Singh added.