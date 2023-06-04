Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Guwahati after engine snag

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla were on board the aircraft when it was forced to land in Guwahati.
A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport after a technical glitch.
The flight was diverted on June 4 after the pilot announced a snag in the aircraft's engine. Over 150 passengers, including three BJP politicians, were on board.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla were on board the aircraft when it was forced to land in Guwahati.
ALSO READ | Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to family members of those killed in train accident
According to Teli, the flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before being diverted to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
According to News18 report, Gowalla said that everyone on the airplane was safe by the grace of God.
The Chennai-Dibrugarh flight made an emergency landing in Guwahati instead of its expected arrival at Dibrugarh at 9:40 am.
“A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International after the pilot of the plane announced snag in engine of the aircraft. Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and two BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala," IndiGo's statement read.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Here's what the US debt deal teaches about morality in global leadership
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Healthy India: Will NBRC research make a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment?
Jun 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
National Pension System investment for retirement years — returns & allocation strategy
Jun 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read