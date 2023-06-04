Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Guwahati after engine snag

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla were on board the aircraft when it was forced to land in Guwahati.

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport after a technical glitch.

The flight was diverted on June 4 after the pilot announced a snag in the aircraft's engine. Over 150 passengers, including three BJP politicians, were on board.

According to Teli, the flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before being diverted to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

According to News18 report, Gowalla said that everyone on the airplane was safe by the grace of God.

The Chennai- Dibrugarh flight made an emergency landing in Guwahati instead of its expected arrival at Dibrugarh at 9:40 am.

“A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International after the pilot of the plane announced snag in engine of the aircraft. Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and two BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala," IndiGo's statement read.

