Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Guwahati after engine snag

Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Guwahati after engine snag
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 4, 2023 4:01:33 PM IST (Published)

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla were on board the aircraft when it was forced to land in Guwahati.

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport after a technical glitch.

The flight was diverted on June 4 after the pilot announced a snag in the aircraft's engine. Over 150 passengers, including three BJP politicians, were on board.
X