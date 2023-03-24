Jharkhand: Two injured after private joyride glider crashes in Dhanbad | WATCH

The glider was operated by a private agency, whose officials were unavailable for comment.

A joyride glider crashed into a building near Birsa Munda Park on Thursday, injuring the pilot and passenger on board, according to a police officer. The incident occurred just after takeoff from the Barwadda airstrip at around 4:50 pm. Videos have surfaced online from the aircraft minutes before its crash.

The injured individuals were identified as the pilot and 14-year-old Kush Singh, a passenger from Patna who was visiting his maternal uncle in Dhanbad . Both were admitted to Asarfi Hospital in serious condition.

Only two people can be accommodated in a joyride glider, and the reason for the crash is still unknown, according to police. The glider was operated by a private agency in Jharkhand , whose officials were unavailable for comment.

Fortunately, no one in the building was injured, but Nilesh Kumar, the owner, said his two children were playing outside at the time and narrowly avoided harm.

The Barbadda police station officer-in-charge, Ashish Kumar Yadav, is leading the investigation into the cause of the glider crash.

