#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

DGCA's ultimatum to IndiGo: Replace both engines of all 97 A320neos at all costs by January

Updated : November 01, 2019 04:04 PM IST

Move comes after four incidents of air "turn back" or "inflight shutdown" over the last week
The regulator has also asked the airline to consider postponing its induction plan and treat the engine replacement matter as a top priority
DGCA's ultimatum to IndiGo: Replace both engines of all 97 A320neos at all costs by January
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

Yes Bank posts Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on November 1

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Brokerages not pleased by $1.2 billion investment offer to Yes Bank. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV