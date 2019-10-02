DGCA’s tribute to Gandhi: Will roll out breathalyzer tests from today

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said airports and airlines in India will roll out breathalyzer tests of personnel on the “auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary” of Mahatma Gandhi, in a strange linking of a must-do in aviation with the Father of The Nation’s advocacy of prohibition of alcohol.

Indian government bodies and public sector companies typically pay tributes to Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which falls on October 2. They usually attempt to make a connection with a core mission with the principles of Gandhi.

But the DGCA’s attempt at the same looks odd, to put it charitably. The first significant attempt at DGCA to curb drinking in aviation was through a circular issued not on a Gandhi Jayanti, but on August 4, 2015.

The implementation of the breathalyzer of personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, airport operation and ground handling will begin October 2, 2019, according to note by DGCA. This rollout will be “partial and completed before October 30, 2019, it said.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets with about 20 percent growth in the number of passengers taking domestic and international flights over the past few years.

More than 1 million flights departed from the country last fiscal year, ended March 31, according to DGCA data.

Between 2015-2017, 132 pilots in India failed a breathalyzer test during the mandatory pre-flight examination, the then aviation minister Suresh Prabhu told parliament in August 2018.

Of these, 112 pilots were first time offenders and their pilot license was suspended for three months. Fifteen pilots were repeat offenders and had their license suspended for three years, Prabhu said.