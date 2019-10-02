Aviation
DGCA’s tribute to Gandhi: Will roll out breathalyzer tests from today
Updated : October 02, 2019 02:54 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said airports and airlines in India will roll out breathalyzer tests of personnel on the “auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary” of Mahatma Gandhi.
The first significant attempt at DGCA to curb drinking in aviation was through a circular issued not on a Gandhi Jayanti, but on August 4, 2015.
The implementation of the breathalyzer of personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, airport operation and ground handling will begin October 2, 2019.
