DGCA warns airlines against denying boarding to passengers with confirmed tickets

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked aviation companies to ensure that passengers with confirmed tickets are not denied boarding. The regulatory body said that cases of passengers who are denied boarding despite reaching the airport on time with a confirmed ticket will be "viewed seriously". Strict action will be taken against the erring airlines, it added.

"It has come to the notice of this office that various airlines are denying boarding to passengers holding confirmed tickets on a flight, although they have presented themselves for boarding within the time specified by the airline. This practice is extremely unfair to the passengers and brings a bad name to the aviation industry," read DGCA's communication to carriers.

“Any non-compliance of the provisions of the CAR (civil aviation requirement) will be viewed seriously and strict action will be initiated against the erring airline, including imposing financial penalties as per regulations,” it added.

To address such situations, the statutory body has also issued a list of facilities that are to be provided to passengers by airlines "due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights".

According to DGCA regulations, airlines must inform passengers of flight cancellation two weeks before the concerned flight departure. If a carrier fails to do so, it must arrange an alternate flight or issue a refund, as acceptable to the concerned passenger.

Additionally, the passengers are also entitled to receive a compensation amount if they miss their connecting flight due to delay or cancellation of the originating flight.