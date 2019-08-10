DGCA to quarterly audit airside operations of airports
Updated : August 10, 2019 01:39 PM IST
The regulator will audit an airport's ground facilities, its turnaround and general safety procedures and the movement of vehicles in the airside.
The checklist also includes aircraft turnaround and general safety procedures such as aircraft fuelling, pushback, towing, marshalling, mooring, handling of arrival and departure of aircraft.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more