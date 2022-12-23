DGCA to issue norms to reimburse passengers whose tickets are involuntarily downgraded by airlines

The action is being taken in response to an increase in complaints regarding airlines involuntarily downgrading tickets issued to passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement issued on Friday said that it will issue guidelines to compensate a passenger whose ticket for a certain class had been involuntarily downgraded by an airline. The action is being taken in response to an increase in such complaints.

The DGCA is in the process of amending the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to "facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights" to safeguard the rights of passengers whose tickets were downgraded, it said.

Airlines will be liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in the event that flights are cancelled. On the occasion that a passenger's request to board is denied, airlines may be required to pay up to Rs 20,000.

"The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily from his booked class of ticket, to receive the full value of ticket including taxes as refund from the airline and the airline will carry the passenger free of cost in the next available class," DGCA said.

This is open for public consultation for the next 30 days. After stakeholder consultations, final regulations will be issued by the watchdog, the DGCA said.

