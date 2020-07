The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will inspect all Boeing B737s of Indian airlines after the US aviation regulator FAA issued an emergency inspection order for the aircraft type.

In India, SpiceJet, Vistara, and Air India Express have Boeing B737 aircraft in their fleet. The regulator has asked the three carriers to be in compliance with the airworthiness directive issued for the aircraft, officials said.

US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration issued the directive on July 23 due to four recent reports of a single-engine shutdown, which were expected to be possibly a result of corrosion of some internal parts of the valve during storage amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart," the FAA noted.