DGCA to conduct online exams for aircraft engineers, crew; check details

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct Online on Demand Examination (OLODE) from November to grant licences to aircraft maintenance engineers and flight crew candidates, the regulator said on October 27.

OLODE will be conducted in addition to the existing online examinations that the DGCA conducts four times a year.

"These licence examinations provide an opportunity to the candidates to choose date and time to appear for the examination as per his/her choice on the available slots,” the civil aviation regulator said.

In the first exam in November, 720 seats will be made available for aircraft maintenance engineers and 1,200 seats for flight crew candidates on a first-come-first-serve basis, reported The Economic Times.

The first OLODE session will be conducted in New Delhi and extended to other metro cities subsequently, the DGCA said in a notification on its website.

Candidates can submit their applications on the DGCA Pariksha portal

Applications will be accepted from October 26 to November 3.

The first OLODE session for aircraft maintenance engineers (all categories) will be held from November 9 to 11. For flight crew candidates, the first OLODE session will be on November 12 and November 15-18.

The DGCA will charge Rs 3,000 per paper from aircraft maintenance engineer applicants and Rs 5,000 per paper from flight crew applicants.

Around 3,000 commercial pilot licences were issued by the civil aviation regulator between 2016 and 2020, including licences issued upon training in India and conversion of foreign licences.

According to a report by the Rajya Sabha Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, India needs 1,000 pilots annually to meet its traffic growth. The committee recommended the government increase the availability of trainers and set up at least one pilot training institute in each state.