Aviation
DGCA to airlines: Assess risk before operating flights in bad weather conditions
Updated : July 03, 2019 07:35 AM IST
In a communique, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines to make available sufficiently experienced crew in the cockpit and that crew rostering should factor in fatigue element associated with the operations during adverse weather conditions.
The circular, titled "Monsoon operations", comes as the main runway at Mumbai airport continues to remain shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it while landing and got stuck in the adjacent grass area.
While approaching to land at any airport during such conditions, a plane's cockpit crew should be encouraged to go-around in case the "approach becomes unstabilised" or if there is any condition that has reduced the "visual references" to enable a safe landing, the circular said.
