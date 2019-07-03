#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices edge up after steep fall; OPEC cuts, stocks draw support
Rupee ends steady at 68.95 against US dollar ahead of Budget
Motilal Oswal
Home Aviation
Aviation

DGCA to airlines: Assess risk before operating flights in bad weather conditions

Updated : July 03, 2019 07:35 AM IST

In a communique, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines to make available sufficiently experienced crew in the cockpit and that crew rostering should factor in fatigue element associated with the operations during adverse weather conditions.
The circular, titled "Monsoon operations", comes as the main runway at Mumbai airport continues to remain shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it while landing and got stuck in the adjacent grass area.
While approaching to land at any airport during such conditions, a plane's cockpit crew should be encouraged to go-around in case the "approach becomes unstabilised" or if there is any condition that has reduced the "visual references" to enable a safe landing, the circular said.
DGCA to airlines: Assess risk before operating flights in bad weather conditions
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tata Motors produced only 1 Nano car since January this year

Tata Motors produced only 1 Nano car since January this year

Gold jumps 1.5% as yields dropped on global on growth concerns

Gold jumps 1.5% as yields dropped on global on growth concerns

CBI begins probe into bank frauds amounting to Rs 1,100 crore

CBI begins probe into bank frauds amounting to Rs 1,100 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV