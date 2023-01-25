Flyers to get up to 75% ticket cost refund if seats are downgraded | DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the regulations have been revised to 'strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket.' Read for exact refund details in domestic and international sectors.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore
Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits
Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment
Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35
Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
The aviation watchdog announced in a statement that the regulations regarding "facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights" have been revised to "strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket."
Also read: Electronic monitoring system in plane cabin can help ensure safety, curb unruly passenger ways: Experts
According to the statement, the modification will let the passenger who is involuntarily degraded and is transported in a lower class to be compensated by the airline in the following ways:
Domestic sector: