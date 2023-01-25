English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation News

Flyers to get up to 75% ticket cost refund if seats are downgraded | DGCA

Flyers to get up to 75% ticket cost refund if seats are downgraded | DGCA

Flyers to get up to 75% ticket cost refund if seats are downgraded | DGCA
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Daanish Anand   | Anand Singha  Jan 25, 2023 6:33:27 PM IST (Published)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the regulations have been revised to 'strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket.' Read for exact refund details in domestic and international sectors.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday, January 25, that passengers who were forced to travel in a class lower than the one they had booked and paid for will now receive a refund of 75 percent for domestic flights and up to 75 percent for international flights.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Rs 8,000 crore: What it cost PhonePe to shift domicile to India from Singapore

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Budget 2023 | Experts seek more tax relief on savings and fixed deposits

Jan 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Budget 2023 — Awaiting a deeper policy push into green energy and environment

Jan 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: A look at the top knocks of the batsman as he turns 35

Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read


The aviation watchdog announced in a statement that the regulations regarding "facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights" have been revised to "strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket."

Also read: Electronic monitoring system in plane cabin can help ensure safety, curb unruly passenger ways: Experts

According to the statement, the modification will let the passenger who is involuntarily degraded and is transported in a lower class to be compensated by the airline in the following ways:

Domestic sector:

  • 75 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes.
    • For international sector: 
    • 30 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights of 1500 km or less.
    • 50 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights between 1500-3500 km.
    • 75 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights more than 3500 km.
      • When a flight is downgraded, first-class, business-class, or premium economy customers are forced to fly in a lower class than the one they had paid for and reserved.
      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      AirlinesDGCAFlyers

      Next Article

      Electronic monitoring system in plane cabin can help ensure safety, curb unruly passenger ways: Experts

      Shows

      View All

      Top Budget Opinions

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        X