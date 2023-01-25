Flyers to get up to 75% ticket cost refund if seats are downgraded | DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the regulations have been revised to 'strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket.' Read for exact refund details in domestic and international sectors.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday, January 25, that passengers who were forced to travel in a class lower than the one they had booked and paid for will now receive a refund of 75 percent for domestic flights and up to 75 percent for international flights.

The aviation watchdog announced in a statement that the regulations regarding "facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights" have been revised to "strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket."

According to the statement, the modification will let the passenger who is involuntarily degraded and is transported in a lower class to be compensated by the airline in the following ways:

Domestic sector:

75 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes.

For international sector:

30 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights of 1500 km or less.

50 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights between 1500-3500 km.

75 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights more than 3500 km.

When a flight is downgraded, first-class, business-class, or premium economy customers are forced to fly in a lower class than the one they had paid for and reserved.