DGCA suspends two SpiceJet pilots involved in pressurisation failure incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licences of two SpiceJet pilots who were involved in an air turn back incident due to pressurisation failure on Hyderabad-Jaipur flight on June 14.

The suspension is valid for four months since the date of the incident. The Aircraft VT-SLH, a B737-800, operated as flight SG 341 from Hyderabad to Jaipur.

As per the response submitted by the flight crew and its own observations, the regulator has concluded that the crew forgot to put the bleed switch on during cockpit preparation, departure briefing and after takeoff checklist which resulted into pressurisation failure during the climb.

"The above action of the crew jeopardised the safety of aircraft and its occupants," DGCA noted.