Aviation
DGCA suspends two SpiceJet pilots involved in pressurisation failure incident
Updated : September 30, 2019 01:57 PM IST
The regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the flight crew on September 23 and had asked the pilots to give an explanation as to why action should not be initiated against them.
The suspension is valid for four months since the date of the incident.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more