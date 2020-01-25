Countdown

DGCA suspends license of 2 pilots of Taneja Aerospace in Nanded runway excursion incident

Updated : January 25, 2020 02:47 PM IST

The incident took place on September 11, 2019, and the aircraft involved was a Cessna-525A VT BRT.
The crew also violated the requirements of CAR Section 8, Series O, Part-II on the loading of aircraft and hence carried more load than allowed.
Nanded airfield was built in 1958 and is considered to be the first airport in Marathwada region but it remained underdeveloped for many years.
