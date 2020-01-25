Aviation
DGCA suspends license of 2 pilots of Taneja Aerospace in Nanded runway excursion incident
Updated : January 25, 2020 02:47 PM IST
The incident took place on September 11, 2019, and the aircraft involved was a Cessna-525A VT BRT.
The crew also violated the requirements of CAR Section 8, Series O, Part-II on the loading of aircraft and hence carried more load than allowed.
Nanded airfield was built in 1958 and is considered to be the first airport in Marathwada region but it remained underdeveloped for many years.
