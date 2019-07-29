Aviation
DGCA suspends licence of SpiceJet pilots for a year over Mumbai runway overshoot incident
Updated : July 29, 2019 07:49 PM IST
Pilots continued un-stabilised approach with high speed, floated for longer time and landed after consuming half the Runway 27 of Mumbai airport.
While Hanchate will be released after corrective training, Dasgupta will fly as a first officer for a period of six months or for 300 hours, whichever is earlier.
