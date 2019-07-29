DGCA suspends licence of SpiceJet pilots for a year over Mumbai runway overshoot incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of two SpiceJet pilots involved in the runway overshoot incident at Mumbai airport for a period of one year, sources said.

Pilots continued un-stabilised approach with high speed, floated for longer time and landed after consuming half the Runway 27 of Mumbai airport, the DGCA has noted in its report, according to the sources.

The two pilots, Captain Ajinkya Hanchate and Captain Tushar Dasgupta, failed to exercise caution and did not take corrective action and this damaged the aircraft further and the runway remained closed for three days as well, the regulator has stated in the report.

While Hanchate will be released after corrective training, Dasgupta will fly as a first officer for a period of six months or for 300 hours, whichever is earlier.

"After subsequent assessment, if found fit, privileges of PIC (pilot in command) will be restored," the regulator has said.

The incident took place on July 1 when a SpiceJet aircraft, VT-SYK, operating from Jaipur to Mumbai made the touchdown with a high speed at approximately 1600m from Runway 27 threshold and such un-stabilised approach resulted into runway excursion, the preliminary investigation by the DGCA concluded.