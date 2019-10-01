DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for runway incursion at Delhi airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended two IndiGo pilots for runway incursion incident that took place at Delhi airport on June 2. The suspension is valid for three months since September 3.

The aircraft VT-IAS was scheduled to operate from Delhi to Udaipur. As per the observations of the regulator, the crew did not follow the "Hold at Holding Point RWY 10" instructions from ATC whereas crew read back the ATC instructions correctly.

The aircraft then breached RWY holding point RWY 10 and reached near active runway while landing aircraft IGO-6683 had already crossed the threshold of active RWY 10.

"Crew applied brakes when they saw landing aircraft IGO-6683 was on short final. The crew did not pay attention to taxiway markings," the regulator noted.

While DGCA had issued show-cause notice to the airline's pilots on September 5 to provide an explanation as to why action should not be taken against them, the pilot in command accepted his lapses in the response and explained that it happened "due to distraction for a while by the aircraft holding and taking off from RWY 09."

Hence, the regulator has ordered the suspension as this violated DGCA advisory circular 7/2009 which states that flight crew should use a continuous loop process for actively monitoring and updating their progress and location during taxi.