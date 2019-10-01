#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for runway incursion at Delhi airport

Updated : October 01, 2019 06:47 PM IST

The aircraft VT-IAS was scheduled to operate from Delhi to Udaipur.
The aircraft then breached RWY holding point RWY 10 and reached near active runway while landing aircraft IGO-6683 had already crossed the threshold of active RWY 10.
DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for runway incursion at Delhi airport
