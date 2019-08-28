Aviation
DGCA summons IndiGo, GoAir on Pratt & Whitney A320 neo engine issues
Updated : August 28, 2019 12:00 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned officials of IndiGo and GoAir at its headquarters on Wednesday to hold discussion on the the airlines' aircraft with the problematic Pratt & Whitney A320neo engines.
Recently, engine maker Pratt & Whitney communicated to the regulator, airlines and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus that it will start delivering upgraded engines from September, the timeline for which earlier was July.
