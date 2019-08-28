DGCA summons IndiGo, GoAir on Pratt & Whitney A320 neo engine issues

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned officials of IndiGo and GoAir at its headquarters on Wednesday to hold discussion on the the airlines' aircraft with the problematic Pratt & Whitney A320neo engines.



An urgent meeting with GoAir and Indigo airlines has been called in the afternoon to review performance of Airbus Neo aircraft in their fleet.

While teething issues are bound to emerge in a new engine and the frequency of glitches has reduced from the earlier count, the meeting will largely discuss the problems which still remain and the timelines for their rectification.

Recently, engine maker Pratt & Whitney communicated to the regulator, airlines and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus that it will start delivering upgraded engines from September, the timeline for which earlier was July. DGCA accepted the timeline but had warned Pratt & Whitney that it will not accept A320neos without upgraded engines from September 1.

Pratt & Whitney has been in the spotlight in the Indian aviation space since 2016 when India's largest airline IndiGo started facing delivery delays in A320neo aircraft amid issues related to cooling down and start-up time of the engine, reliability, combustion chamber lining, oil seal and fan blades.