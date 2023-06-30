No unauthorised entry in cockpits | DGCA warns airlines

In a recent incident, the aviation watchdog took strict action against Air India's pilot-in-command for a serious breach of protocol. On June 3, during the Chandigarh-Leh flight (AI-458), the pilot-in-command allowed an unauthorised individual to enter the cockpit before takeoff, and shockingly, this person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, June 30, issued a warning to all airlines about the dangers of unauthorised entry into the aircraft cockpit. This comes after multiple reports of people entering the cockpit without proper authorisation.

To prevent such incidents, the DGCA is urging airline heads to make sure their pilots and cabin crew strictly follow the Aircraft Information Circular (AIC) and take appropriate measures to stop unauthorised entry into the cockpit.

The DGCA emphasised that any airline not following these rules will face strong action. The aviation watchdog is taking this issue very seriously and wants to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members.

The warning is a reminder to airlines to prioritise cockpit security and to ensure that everyone understands the importance of keeping unauthorised individuals out.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the DGCA suspended the pilot-in-command's licence for a substantial period of one year due to misuse of authority under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and the resultant violation of the applicable DGCA regulations.

The first officer's licence was suspended for a month.