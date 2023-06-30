No unauthorised entry in cockpits | DGCA warns airlines

In a recent incident, the aviation watchdog took strict action against Air India's pilot-in-command for a serious breach of protocol. On June 3, during the Chandigarh-Leh flight (AI-458), the pilot-in-command allowed an unauthorised individual to enter the cockpit before takeoff, and shockingly, this person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, June 30, issued a warning to all airlines about the dangers of unauthorised entry into the aircraft cockpit. This comes after multiple reports of people entering the cockpit without proper authorisation.

To prevent such incidents, the DGCA is urging airline heads to make sure their pilots and cabin crew strictly follow the Aircraft Information Circular (AIC) and take appropriate measures to stop unauthorised entry into the cockpit.