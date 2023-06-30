CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsNo unauthorised entry in cockpits | DGCA warns airlines

No unauthorised entry in cockpits | DGCA warns airlines

No unauthorised entry in cockpits | DGCA warns airlines
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand   | Anand Singha  Jun 30, 2023 7:12:04 PM IST (Published)

In a recent incident, the aviation watchdog took strict action against Air India's pilot-in-command for a serious breach of protocol. On June 3, during the Chandigarh-Leh flight (AI-458), the pilot-in-command allowed an unauthorised individual to enter the cockpit before takeoff, and shockingly, this person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, June 30, issued a warning to all airlines about the dangers of unauthorised entry into the aircraft cockpit. This comes after multiple reports of people entering the cockpit without proper authorisation.

To prevent such incidents, the DGCA is urging airline heads to make sure their pilots and cabin crew strictly follow the Aircraft Information Circular (AIC) and take appropriate measures to stop unauthorised entry into the cockpit.


The DGCA emphasised that any airline not following these rules will face strong action. The aviation watchdog is taking this issue very seriously and wants to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X