DGCA starts special audit of all airlines in monsoon-affected areas

In light of recent incidents of runway excursions and tail strikes at Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat and Mangalore airports, India's aviation regulator DGCA has started a special audit of all scheduled airlines and aerodromes in monsoon-affected areas.

The audit will focus on the pilot licence, training with special emphasis on monsoon and adverse weather training and flight schedule of the crew to address fatigue.

In the case of aerodromes, the audit will check runway conditions, runway lights, markings, navigation facilities and water drainage capacity.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already run the friction test at 09-27, the main runway of Mumbai found, and has found it satisfactory.

"Mumbai runway 14-32 friction test is currently underway in wet runway conditions," DGCA said.

The regulator has also initiated punitive action against 12 erring personnel for non-compliance.

The airport of India's financial capital has been paralysed since Monday when a SpiceJet aircraft overshot the main runway of Mumbai airport late Monday, leading to its temporary shutdown since Monday.

A team of engineers and maintenance staff from Air India has been trying to remove the aircraft from the runway area but the process is likely to take some more time. While the secondary runway is currently operational, flight operations have been severely hit due to the main runway being shut and heavy rains have delayed the maintenance work further.

On Sunday, an Air India Express aircraft operating from Dubai to Mangalore had also overshot the Mangalore runway. The plane was finally removed from the runway area on Wednesday morning.

On the same day, a SpiceJet aircraft carrying 43 passengers and four crew members on board overshot the Vesu-end of the runway during landing at the Surat airport.