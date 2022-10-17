DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet after 'smoke in cabin' incident

By Anand Singha

Mini The regulator ordered SpiceJet to provide oil samples to engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in Canada every 15 days, instead of the present 30 days, for them to determine the presence of metal and carbon seal particles.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday instructed SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet for the presence of .metal and carbon seal particles, This comes days after one of its aircrafts was involved in a 'smoke in cabin' incident during descent, prompting an emergency landing in Hyderabad.

The regulator ordered SpiceJet to provide oil samples to engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in Canada every 15 days, instead of the present 30 days, for them to determine the presence of metal and carbon seal particles.

The DGCA in a statement said that it is investigating the incident and that preliminary research revealed engine oil in the engine bleed-off valve. This caused the oil to permeate the aircraft's air conditioning system, resulting in smoke in the cabin.

The aircraft in question was a Q400, and the airline operates 14 of these. SpiceJet has also been told not to send any engines to Standard Aero-Singapore until the inquiry is completed, according to the statement.

During each weekly examination, the DGCA has additionally asked that the carrier inspect the bleed-off valve screen and housing for signs of oil dampness. In addition, the airline will do a one-time boroscopic inspection of all operational engines within one week, among others.