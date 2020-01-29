DGCA says airlines’ action on Kunal Kamra in ‘consonance’ with rules, HUFFPOST ‘misquoted’ its statement

In reaction to the HUFFPOST news article published on Wednesday stating that the flying ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra by IndiGo and other airlines was a clear violation of the Civil Aviation Requirement, sector regulator DGCA clarified that action taken by these companies was in ‘complete consonance’ with rules.

The aviation sector regulator in a statement said HUFFPOST has misquoted/misinterpreted the fact that stated by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its news article published on January 29.

“Now, the matter has to be referred to the internal committee as prescribed in para 6.1 of CAR. As per para 6.4 of the CAR, the internal committee is to give the final decision in 30 days by giving the reason in writing, which shall be binding on the airline concerned.”

The punishment for different kinds of unruly behaviour is also prescribed in the same CAR and the internal committee has to adhere to the same, it said.

Earlier, GoAir and SpiceJet had joined IndiGo and Air India to keep Kunal Kamra in their no-fly list for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on IndiGo's Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

The airlines have put the stand-up comedian in no-fly list “until further notice”. IndiGo barred Kamra from flying for six months. Full-service carrier Vistara, however, has not yet put Kamra in its no-fly list.

Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday condemned Kamra’s behaviour and advised airlines to impose restrictions on him on Twitter.