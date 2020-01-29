Associate Partner
DGCA says airlines’ action on Kunal Kamra in ‘consonance’ with rules, HUFFPOST ‘misquoted’ its statement

Updated : January 29, 2020 10:40 PM IST

DGCA said HUFFPOST misquoted/misinterpreted its statement on flying ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.
DGCA clarified that action taken by these companies was in ‘complete consonance’ with rules.
DGCA on Wednesday reiterated that action taken by the airlines is in 'complete consonance' with Civil Aviation Requirements.
DGCA says airlines’ action on Kunal Kamra in ‘consonance’ with rules, HUFFPOST ‘misquoted’ its statement
