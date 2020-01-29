Aviation
DGCA says airlines’ action on Kunal Kamra in ‘consonance’ with rules, HUFFPOST ‘misquoted’ its statement
Updated : January 29, 2020 10:40 PM IST
DGCA said HUFFPOST misquoted/misinterpreted its statement on flying ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.
DGCA clarified that action taken by these companies was in ‘complete consonance’ with rules.
DGCA on Wednesday reiterated that action taken by the airlines is in 'complete consonance' with Civil Aviation Requirements.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more