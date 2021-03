The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines on fitness on flying for airline crew following COVID-19 vaccination and said that they will be considered "medically unfit for flying" for 48 hours following each dose of the vaccination.

The DGCA added if a crew member showed no symptoms post 48 hours of receiving the first jab, they can resume "unrestricted flying duties".

If a pilot shows any symptoms after 48 hours, s/he will be reviewed by the treating physician or company doctor. "Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties, provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and a medical cure certificate needs to be obtained," the DGCA said.

It added that if a medical unfitness period post COVID-19 goes beyond 14 days, a "special medical examination" will be required to ascertain fitness. The health ministry said on March 9 that over 20 lakh vaccine doses were administered to people in 24 hours — the highest in a single day in India.

India is currently in the second phase of its vaccination drive wherein people above the age of 60 as well as those between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities are eligible to register and receive vaccine shots.

Until March 9, India has administered 2.30 crore vaccines to residents. In the first phase of the vaccination that began on January 16, India's frontline and healthcare workers were vaccinated.